Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Herc by 24.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Herc stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.79.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

