Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

