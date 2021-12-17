Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1,440.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

