Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $69.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.20.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. 78,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

