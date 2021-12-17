NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

