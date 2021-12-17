NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $92.23 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

