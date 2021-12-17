Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MBTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth $281,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 67.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

