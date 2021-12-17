Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.47 and its 200-day moving average is $300.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.