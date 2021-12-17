Northstar Asset Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $191.01. 9,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.19. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

