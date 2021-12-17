Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $9.12 Million Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 465,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.