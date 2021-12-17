Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.66. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day moving average is $185.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $196.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

