NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in November

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 810,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.5 days.

Several brokerages have commented on NWHUF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NWHUF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 33,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.6395 per share. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.