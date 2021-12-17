Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded down $9.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,391. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

