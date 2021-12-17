Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 63,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,146 shares.The stock last traded at $71.85 and had previously closed at $71.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

