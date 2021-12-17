Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 140,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 110,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

