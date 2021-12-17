Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SPXX opened at $17.88 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
