Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SPXX opened at $17.88 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.