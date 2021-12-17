Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.46. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 48,926,897 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 68.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
