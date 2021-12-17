Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

NYSE OSH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,286 shares of company stock worth $26,691,343. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

