Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 533 ($7.04) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:OCI opened at GBX 402.50 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 359.80. Oakley Capital Investments has a one year low of GBX 266 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 410 ($5.42). The company has a market cap of £718.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835 ($39,427.78).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

