Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,419,071 shares of company stock worth $31,459,124 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

