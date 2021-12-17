Oakview Capital Management L.P. Has $11.17 Million Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical makes up about 3.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned 1.49% of Orthofix Medical worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $570.83 million, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.