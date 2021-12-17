Oasis Network Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $872.88 million and $109.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

