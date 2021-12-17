ODonnell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

