ODonnell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 89,078 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 89,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,886,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 15.3% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $386.84 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.26 and a 200-day moving average of $370.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

