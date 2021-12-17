ODonnell Financial Services LLC Invests $218,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $59.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Securities increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

