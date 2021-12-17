ODonnell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.65. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $234.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

