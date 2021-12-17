Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.