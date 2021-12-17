Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 402 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 402 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $563.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $643.40 and a 200 day moving average of $618.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.04.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

