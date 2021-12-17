Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

