Opes Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

