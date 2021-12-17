Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,554 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 1.95% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDB opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

