Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPNT opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 661.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

