Oppenheimer Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $136.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.
MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.
Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,207,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
