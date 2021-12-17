Oppenheimer Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $136.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic has a one year low of $101.23 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,207,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

