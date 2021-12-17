Opus Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.43. 1,493,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,270,049. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.