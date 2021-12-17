Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 19,487 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.71. The stock had a trading volume of 443,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,785. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

