Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.11. 117,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

