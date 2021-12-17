Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.74.

TXN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

