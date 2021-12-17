Opus Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 78,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.20. 216,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,283,417. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48. The firm has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

