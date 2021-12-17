Origin Dollar (OUSD) Trading Down 0% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.38 or 0.08323828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00077131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.80 or 1.00244033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00050327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

