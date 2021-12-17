Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.