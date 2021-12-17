Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

OTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at about $1,245,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.