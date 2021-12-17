Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Otter Tail has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Otter Tail by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

