Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) COO Jeffrey T. Jochims Sells 7,500 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OMI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

