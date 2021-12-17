Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Shares Down 59.7%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF) traded down 59.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

About Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF)

Pacific Software Inc owns and operates social media platform Grandwall.com. It also engages in the software development business. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

