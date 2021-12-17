Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys 352 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.7% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.