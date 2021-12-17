Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.53. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74.
In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $3,738,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Palomar by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.