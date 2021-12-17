Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading 3.2% Higher

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.53. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 162,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $3,738,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter worth $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Palomar by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Palomar by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

