Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $443.60 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $463.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

