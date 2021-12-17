Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares during the period. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 3.42% of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $40.89 on Friday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

