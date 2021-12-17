Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 50,489 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,489 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of UroGen Pharma worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,727,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,919 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 316,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,755 shares of company stock worth $83,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.23. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

