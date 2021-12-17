Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,858,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.99 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRTG. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

